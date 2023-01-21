Visit to library earns sex offender new charges
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender is facing new charges after police he visited the library.
Miguel Dequan Weldon, 27, was arrested on January 17. Deputies say a GPS monitor caught Weldon visiting places that are off-limits to sex offenders.
Deputies say that a probation officer discovered that Weldon visited the area by the main branch of the Rowan County Library system, which is across the street from a children’s playground.
In 2014, Weldon was charged with rape and taking indecent liberties with a child. Weldon was 17 at the time, the alleged victim in that case was 12 years old.
