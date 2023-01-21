PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Visit to library earns sex offender new charges

Miguel Weldon was charged.
Miguel Weldon was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender is facing new charges after police he visited the library.

Miguel Dequan Weldon, 27, was arrested on January 17. Deputies say a GPS monitor caught Weldon visiting places that are off-limits to sex offenders.

Deputies say that a probation officer discovered that Weldon visited the area by the main branch of the Rowan County Library system, which is across the street from a children’s playground.

In 2014, Weldon was charged with rape and taking indecent liberties with a child. Weldon was 17 at the time, the alleged victim in that case was 12 years old.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made
Greystar rents out empty units as short-term rentals.
‘More like a hotel’: Neighbors raise concerns over short-term rentals at Savoy Apartments
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ home hits market for $1.5 million
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

Latest News

Hendrick Motorsports is investing a total of $14.9 million in the structure, machinery and...
Hendrick Motorsports expanding - new facility and 50+ new jobs
The event includes the Jiggy 5K, over 100 arts & crafts vendors, free concerts, fireworks,...
Jiggy With The Piggy Festival sets a date for May in Kannapolis
Justin Smith Davidson
18-year-old arrested after gun found in backpack at Statesville High School
Founded in 1851, Catawba College is a four-year, private, liberal arts college conveniently...
Catawba College recognized as an Affordable College of Distinction