Visit to library earns sex offender new charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender is facing new charges after police he visited the library.

Miguel Dequan Weldon, 27, was arrested on January 17. Deputies say a GPS monitor caught Weldon visiting places that are off-limits to sex offenders.

Deputies say that a probation officer discovered that Weldon visited the area by the main branch of the Rowan County Library system, which is across the street from a children’s playground.

In 2014, Weldon was charged with rape and taking indecent liberties with a child. Weldon was 17 at the time, the alleged victim in that case was 12 years old.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.