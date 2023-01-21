PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence

Officers responded to the scene on Peggy Lane on Friday morning.
Chavis Samuel Davis (left) and Henry O'Neil Gonzalez (right).
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest.

Once at the scene, police found evidence that the man, identified as 20-year-old Matthew James Watkins, had been killed.

Investigators determined that 21-year-old Chavis Samuel Davis was responsible for the killing. He was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail.

Authorities also discovered a large amount of narcotics at the residence, as well as a firearm.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Henry O’Neil Gonzalez and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling a controlled substance.

Gonzalez is also being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. S. Brogden at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information pertinent to the investigation.

