Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest.

Once at the scene, police found evidence that the man, identified as 20-year-old Matthew James Watkins, had been killed.

Investigators determined that 21-year-old Chavis Samuel Davis was responsible for the killing. He was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail.

Authorities also discovered a large amount of narcotics at the residence, as well as a firearm.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Henry O’Neil Gonzalez and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling a controlled substance.

Gonzalez is also being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. S. Brogden at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information pertinent to the investigation.

