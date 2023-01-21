Saturday features pleasant forecast before potentially heavy rain moves in Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are still on track to get some heavy rainfall in the Charlotte metro area on Sunday. Until then, cold, dry conditions can be expected for Saturday with increasing clouds by the afternoon.

Today: Mostly sunny, cool and pleasant.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, chilly.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine, pleasant.

Be sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine and dry conditions today. Expect increasing clouds by this afternoon with highs ranging from the 40s in the mountains to mid 50s in Charlotte.

Tonight, will be cloudy and cool with lows in the 20s in the mountains and 30s in the piedmont. Tonight, into Sunday we’ll be tracking an area of low-pressure lifting northeast out the Gulf coast states.

This system will bring widespread rainfall into our area throughout most of the day on Sunday. More than an inch of rainfall will be possible; highs will be chilly in the low to mid 40s.

In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet.

On Monday we’ll begin to clear out and dry out but remain cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 50s.

It’s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that another disturbance will bring us more measurable rainfall. Wednesday looks cloudy and wet with highs in upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Thursday and next Friday look partly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the lower 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

