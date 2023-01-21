Rowan Economic Development Council announces officers and directors for 2023

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gary Blabon of Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center has been elected chairman of the board of directors for the Rowan Economic Development Council (EDC), according to a news release from the EDC.

Other officers elected for 2023 were Nicole Holmes Matangira, Holmes Iron & Metal, Inc., vice chair; Gary Hamblin, Henkel, treasurer; Tim Proper, F&M Bank, secretary; and Luke Fisher, Carrol Fisher Construction, immediate past chair.

“The work that the Rowan Economic Development Council has been doing the past several years has brought greater prosperity to Rowan County,” said Blabon. “The Forward Rowan economic development plan has been a major driver to attracting new businesses and industries to Rowan County. The ‘Choose Rowan’ talent attraction campaign is helping large employers like Novant Health find and recruit skilled workers. I am proud to be chair of the board of the Rowan EDC to help continue to move Rowan forward.”

Along with the new officers, the Rowan EDC welcomes four new members to the board of directors including Cynthia Mynatt, Ben Mynatt Nissan; Victor Wallace, Wallace Realty; Dr. Anthony Davis, Livingstone College; and, Elaine Holden, Rowan Chamber of Commerce and N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation.

“Rowan County is at a pivotal point, and I am excited to work with our new officers and board members as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. The experience, skill, and expertise they bring to our effort will ensure that we increase prosperity, reduce poverty, and improve the quality of life for citizens of Rowan County,” said Rowan EDC president Rod Crider.

Other EDC board members that will continue to serve in 2023 are Larry Roth, Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar/Salisbury Tavern and Leisure Club; Ashley Stewart, Town of Landis/USI Insurance Services; and, Greg Alcorn, Global Contact Services.

The Rowan EDC’s 3rd annual meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 23, 11:30 a.m. at the F&M Trolley Barn. Invitations will be coming out soon. The meeting will feature Did Caldwell, a leading site selection consultant and authority on the competitiveness of communities who will discuss Rowan County’s comparative advantages and challenges. The Rowan EDC will also present its annual “Rowan Rockstar” awards in addition to highlighting the successes of the past year.

