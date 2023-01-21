Potentially heavy rain prompts First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second half of the weekend will be cold and wet with two rounds of rain impacting the Carolinas through Sunday evening. The start of the workweek still looks dry with sunshine and cool temperatures but the chances for rain will return by Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, patchy fog, chilly.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine, pleasant.

Tuesday: AM sunshine, PM clouds then rain late.

The cloud cover will continue to increase for the balance of this evening. During the overnight, there will be a chance for some widely-scattered showers otherwise expect cloudy skies with lows in the 20s in the mountains and 30s in the piedmont.

Sunday's projected rainfall totals. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tomorrow morning, rain will spread across the Charlotte metro area from the southwest to the northeast. The rainfall will be steady throughout most of the day; over an inch of rainfall will be possible.

With the cloud cover and the rain highs will be chilly in the low to mid 40s.

In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet.

On Monday we’ll begin to clear out and dry out but remain cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 50s.

It’s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that another disturbance will bring us more measurable rainfall. Wednesday is also a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of more heavy rainfall.

Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Cool, dry conditions will return for Thursday and Friday with a mix of sunshine and clouds; highs will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

