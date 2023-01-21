PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Potentially heavy rain prompts First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for rain on Sunday.
Expect increasing clouds by this afternoon with highs ranging from the 40s in the mountains to mid 50s in Charlotte.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second half of the weekend will be cold and wet with two rounds of rain impacting the Carolinas through Sunday evening. The start of the workweek still looks dry with sunshine and cool temperatures but the chances for rain will return by Wednesday.

  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, patchy fog, chilly.
  • Monday: Plenty of sunshine, pleasant.
  • Tuesday: AM sunshine, PM clouds then rain late.

The cloud cover will continue to increase for the balance of this evening. During the overnight, there will be a chance for some widely-scattered showers otherwise expect cloudy skies with lows in the 20s in the mountains and 30s in the piedmont.

Sunday's projected rainfall totals.
Sunday's projected rainfall totals.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tomorrow morning, rain will spread across the Charlotte metro area from the southwest to the northeast. The rainfall will be steady throughout most of the day; over an inch of rainfall will be possible.

With the cloud cover and the rain highs will be chilly in the low to mid 40s.

In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet.

On Monday we’ll begin to clear out and dry out but remain cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 50s.

It’s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that another disturbance will bring us more measurable rainfall. Wednesday is also a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of more heavy rainfall.

Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Cool, dry conditions will return for Thursday and Friday with a mix of sunshine and clouds; highs will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made
Greystar rents out empty units as short-term rentals.
‘More like a hotel’: Neighbors raise concerns over short-term rentals at Savoy Apartments
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ home hits market for $1.5 million
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

Latest News

Saturday features pleasant forecast before potentially heavy rain moves in Sunday
Saturday features pleasant forecast before potentially heavy rain moves in Sunday
futurecast
Sunny Saturday in store ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
Sunny Saturday in store ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
Sunny Saturday in store ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
Sunny Saturday in store ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
Sunny Saturday in store ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day on Sunday