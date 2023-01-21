PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police handling officer-involved shooting in University City area

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Billings Park Drive on Saturday afternoon.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are handling an officer-involved shooting the University City area on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 2700 block of Billings Park Drive, which is just off of Back Creek Church Road in northeast Charlotte.

There is currently no word on any injuries or what led up to the shooting.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made
Greystar rents out empty units as short-term rentals.
‘More like a hotel’: Neighbors raise concerns over short-term rentals at Savoy Apartments
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ home hits market for $1.5 million
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

Latest News

Miguel Weldon was charged.
Visit to library earns sex offender new charges
Hendrick Motorsports is investing a total of $14.9 million in the structure, machinery and...
Hendrick Motorsports expanding - new facility and 50+ new jobs
The event includes the Jiggy 5K, over 100 arts & crafts vendors, free concerts, fireworks,...
Jiggy With The Piggy Festival sets a date for May in Kannapolis
Justin Smith Davidson
18-year-old arrested after gun found in backpack at Statesville High School