One person killed in motorcycle crash near SouthPark Mall, road closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a south Charlotte motorcycle crash, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened near the intersection of South Sharon Road and Sharon View Road, near SouthPark Mall, when a vehicle collided with a motorcycle.

The roadway is currently closed as the crash is being investigated.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

