Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charges

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl multiple times over the past six years.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said that they first received a report of the alleged incidents on Dec. 13, 2022, and set up an interview with the victim.

Investigators found that the victim and suspect, identified as 48-year-old Todd Devon Speight, knew each other.

Speight is charged with three counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and three counts of child abuse by a sexual act on a child.

He was arrested and taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center, where he is being held under a $375,000 secured bond.

Speight will have a first court appearance on Monday, Jan. 23.

Related: Two arrested in Charlotte, indicted on federal sex trafficking charges involving 15-year-old

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.