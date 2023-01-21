PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charges

Deputies arrested Todd Devon Speight on Friday.
Todd Devon Speight
Todd Devon Speight(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl multiple times over the past six years.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said that they first received a report of the alleged incidents on Dec. 13, 2022, and set up an interview with the victim.

Investigators found that the victim and suspect, identified as 48-year-old Todd Devon Speight, knew each other.

Speight is charged with three counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and three counts of child abuse by a sexual act on a child.

He was arrested and taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center, where he is being held under a $375,000 secured bond.

Speight will have a first court appearance on Monday, Jan. 23.

