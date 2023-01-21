PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
date 2023-01-21
Jiggy With The Piggy Festival sets a date for May in Kannapolis

The Jiggy with the Piggy BBQ Competition and Festival will be May 4 thru May 7, 2023.
The event includes the Jiggy 5K, over 100 arts & crafts vendors, free concerts, fireworks,...
The event includes the Jiggy 5K, over 100 arts & crafts vendors, free concerts, fireworks, Cannon Ballers Baseball games, and a People’s Choice pork tasting.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Mark your calendars now because there is nowhere else you should be the weekend of May 4 – except at Jiggy with the Piggy.

Recognized as one of the Best Southeastern Festivals in the U.S., this free event is held in downtown Kannapolis.

The City’s premier festival is held annually to celebrate all things barbeque. The event includes the Jiggy 5K, over 100 arts & crafts vendors, free concerts, fireworks, Cannon Ballers Baseball games, and a People’s Choice pork tasting.

Over 100 Kansas City Barbeque Society judges will be here to judge the best barbeque in the land as teams from across the U.S. compete for significant prize monies.

Registration for teams, vendors, sponsors and volunteers is now open. Slots fill quickly so sign up now.

For more information on the festival, registration,  and all the great Jiggy fun visit www.jiggywiththepiggy.com

