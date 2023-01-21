Introducing one of the newest Molly’s Kids, Wynter Gantt

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Wynter Gantt is a spunky spitfire of a 3-year-old from Lincolnton whose “story is a little different,” from other Molly’s Kids, says her mom.

”Many of the other amazing #MollysKids have a set diagnosis and even if it’s a rare disease, they have a plan,” Stormi Gantt said. “But there is not enough knowledge on Wynter’s condition. We’re left wondering what to do because we’re helping doctors forge the path. For example, in this photo she looks like a ‘normal’ toddler, but this, honestly, was a good day.”

Wynter has an autoimmune disorder called Henoch Schonlein Purpura (or HSP for short). It is a rare autoimmune typically found in children ages 2-8. It’s a disorder that causes inflammation and bleeding in the small blood vessels and is triggered by infections, more commonly after a respiratory illness.

Stormi said Wynter’s case was triggered by COVID-19. She was diagnosed in May of 2022 after two months of hospital visits and trips to the pediatrician.

”This autoimmune disorder is attacking her small blood vessels, joints, gut, and kidneys,” Stormi said. “Her case seems to be a little on the better outcome of the disorder, but the condition is so rare most people have never heard of it. My own primary care physician told me in his entire career, he has only ever seen two cases.”

Stormi said symptoms are tough. They can include reddish-purple spots on the lower extremities, sore joints, stomach pain, and, possibly, bloody urine.

”HSP can affect a child’s day-to-day life,” she said. “Wynter has joint pain and swelling, sometimes involving her kidney. She also gets lots of fevers. My biggest desire is to get awareness out there because despite being a self-limiting disorder, it is a roller-coaster and a relapse can happen.”

Last September was Wynter’s second recurrence. It wasn’t as severe as the first time, but enough of one her rheumatologist did have her get more lab work and check her inflammation levels and kidneys. Good news is she hasn’t had a flare up since then.

”We just get worried it’ll strike again,” Stormi said. “Maybe Wynter could help educate others about HSP if you wrote about her as one of the amazing #MollysKids.”

Yes, hope so, and done.

Welcome to #MollysKids, Wynter. Thank you for letting your story be shared.

- Molly

