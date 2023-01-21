Food and nutrition services emergency allotments ending soon in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Waivers that allowed monthly increases in Food and Nutrition Services allotments are set to end on February 28, 2023.

Those emergency allotments have been in place since April 1, 2020.

The supplemental benefits are issued beginning on the 22nd of the month as a second payment to recipients. That second payment will end in March 2023, and Cabarrus County Department of Human Services (DHS) officials warn that substantial decreases are possible. The minimum reduction is $95 per month.

In March, the allotments will return to the amount households are entitled to, based on federal eligibility guidelines (countable income, allowable deductions, household size, etc.).

To determine their current allotment, recipients can check the amount issued between the third and 21st day of the month in the EBT mobile application: www.ebtedgemobile.com.

Diana Martin, Income Maintenance Program Manager with Cabarrus County DHS, said clients may consider using the remaining extra benefits from January and February 2023 to stock up on necessary items, or leave the benefits on the card to use later. Benefits remain on the card for 274 days (or nine consecutive months) from the issuance date.

Martin noted that those with children under 5 or who are pregnant/breastfeeding may be eligible for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). Learn more about WIC at (www.ncdhhs.gov/ncwic) or visit (www.ncdhhs.gov/ncwicreferral) to complete a referral online.

Other community resources for those in need:

North Carolina State Nutrition Action Coalition, a state-level group that addresses food insecurity: www.ncdhhs.gov/foodresources

The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), a federal program that helps supplement the diets of low-income Americans by emergency food assistance at no cost: www.fns.usda.gov/tefap/emergency-food-assistance-program

NC 211, a program that connects residents to community resources: www.nc211.org or dial 211

Helpfinder assists in locating food banks and other local resources based on your zip code: www.helpfinder.com

