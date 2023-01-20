PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Wanted Cleveland County man arrested after fleeing police, hitting cars in Charlotte

The man was wanted on several warrants, including felony assault on law enforcement.
Peter Benjamin Roberson
Peter Benjamin Roberson(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and hitting several vehicles in the Uptown and South End areas on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson, was wanted on several warrants from Cleveland County, including felony assault on law enforcement.

A license plate reader alerted police that he was in the area, and they attempted to perform a traffic stop on South Tryon Street near Good Samaritan Way. He then fled at a high rate of speed and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle.

CMPD officers did not pursue Roberson because the department’s helicopter was in the area and was monitoring his location.

Police said he continued to drive ‘recklessly,’ and hit another vehicle in a parking lot on Mint Street before fleeing again.

The car chase continued until Roberson ran a four-way stop at the intersection of Camden Road and Park Avenue, and collided with another vehicle.

He then exited the vehicle and began to run, prompting a foot chase.

Officers were able to take him into custody without any further incident.

He is charged with three counts of hit and run, felony fleeing to elude, and resist/delay/obstructing officers.

An investigation into the case is active and ongoing.

