Sunny Saturday in store ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will start out quiet with sunshine and cool temperatures, but it will end chilly and wet with the potential for some heavy rain at times.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool and pleasant.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, chilly.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine, pleasant.

High pressure to our west will keep us dry through Saturday. For this evening and overnight expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows ranging from the 20s in the mountains to lower 30s in Charlotte.

Rain chances this weekend and into next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Saturday will be another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure lifting northeast out the Gulf coast states. This system will bring widespread rainfall into our area throughout most of the day on Sunday.

More than an inch of rainfall will be possible; highs will be chilly in the low to mid 40s.

The rain will clear out by Monday, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs by Monday afternoon will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

More quiet, dry conditions can be expected on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

It’s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that another disturbance will give us more soaking rain. Wednesday looks cloudy and wet with highs in upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Thursday and next Friday look partly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the lower 50s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

