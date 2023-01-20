PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunny Saturday in store ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

Saturday will be another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.
Today and Saturday will bring a nice break from the recent round of clouds and rain, with mostly sunny skies in the forecast.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will start out quiet with sunshine and cool temperatures, but it will end chilly and wet with the potential for some heavy rain at times.

  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool and pleasant.
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, chilly.
  • Monday: Plenty of sunshine, pleasant.

High pressure to our west will keep us dry through Saturday. For this evening and overnight expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows ranging from the 20s in the mountains to lower 30s in Charlotte.

Rain chances this weekend and into next week.
Rain chances this weekend and into next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Saturday will be another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure lifting northeast out the Gulf coast states. This system will bring widespread rainfall into our area throughout most of the day on Sunday.

More than an inch of rainfall will be possible; highs will be chilly in the low to mid 40s.

The rain will clear out by Monday, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs by Monday afternoon will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

More quiet, dry conditions can be expected on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

It’s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that another disturbance will give us more soaking rain. Wednesday looks cloudy and wet with highs in upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Thursday and next Friday look partly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the lower 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anton Walkes
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash
Greystar rents out empty units as short-term rentals.
‘More like a hotel’: Neighbors raise concerns over short-term rentals at Savoy Apartments
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made
Ashley Scoggins family (sister Shelby far left, mother, Ashley on far right)
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store
Jeremiah Herron
High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges

Latest News

The trend of wetter-than-normal weather that has dominated the pattern around Charlotte and...
A nice break from the rain before showers return Sunday
A nice break from the rain before showers return Sunday
next few days
Clear conditions in store Friday before rain returns this weekend
Clear conditions ahead before rain returns this weekend
Clear conditions ahead before rain returns this weekend