South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says

A warrant was issued for Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson on Friday.
Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson
Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson(Great Falls Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina police chief has been charged with misconduct in office, state officials announced on Friday.

According to an arrest warrant provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson is accused of committing malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance of his official duties in a 2021 case.

The case, which involved a hit-and-run incident, happened on Dec. 19, 2021.

The warrant states that Vinson “negotiated and disposed of the case in Great Falls Municipal Court without the proper authority from the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office to do so.”

It then also alleges that he failed to notify involved parties of the negotiations and dispositions of the case.

The arrest warrant further states that the chief “failed to properly and faithfully discharge the official duties imposed on him by law by making false statements in a SLED interview and by falsely altering his supplemental report.”

According to the warrant, the alleged misconduct happened during the ensuing seven months after the initial incident, ending on June 17, 2022.

The warrant for Vinson’s arrest was issued on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

