‘Queen’s Feast’ kicks off with over 90 restaurants participating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In uptown Charlotte, there’s so many restaurants and eateries to choose from.

If only there was a way to get out and try a bunch of them for a low price. Guess what? There is!

Charlotte’s annual restaurant week known as “Queen’s Feast” begins Friday. It’s a chance for residents and visitors to try some of the best food and drinks across the area.

Over the next 10 days, 92 restaurants in nine different counties are participating and there is something for everyone.

Most are offering a three-course meal that runs anywhere between $30 and $45 per person.

One of the participating eateries is in the heart of uptown. MICO’s opened in 2020 and this will be their first year participating in Queen’s Feast.

The Argentinean-style restaurant highlights the diversity of food that’ll be found during this winter edition.

“There’s a burgeoning food and beverage marketplace growing. Covid slowed us down and now we have the opportunity to develop and we have a chance to see that,” MICO’s general manager Hugh Templeman said. “So, in uptown you’ve got a string of restaurants now like ours that added a new light and that’s going to add to those traditional restaurants.”

The event not only benefits residents but also restaurants get a rush that helps them sustain during the slow period after the holidays.

“It helps them cash flow during slow period and helps keeps their staff working. It also garners that coveted trial business,” Queen’s Feast organizer Bruce Hensley said. “So, especially post-pandemic, we have restaurants that have participated in the past that said, ‘Staffing is still an issue so we can’t handle what Restaurant Week does for us.’ But, hopefully, they’ll be able to next time.”

Queen’s Feast begins Friday, Jan. 20 and ends Sunday, Jan. 29.

It includes eateries from Mecklenburg to Lancaster counties. Check out all the participating restaurants here. Reservations are recommended.

