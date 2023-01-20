Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happening now: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to an active SWAT situation in Charlotte.

According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team are assisting officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

SWAT, ATF and CMPD were negotiating with someone inside of an apartment on Quail Meadow Ln. They’ve stopped speaking over the loud speaker at this point. @WBTVNews pic.twitter.com/2rkSzgGA9P — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) January 20, 2023

Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.

