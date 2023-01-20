Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happening now: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to an active SWAT situation in Charlotte.
According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team are assisting officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway.
Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.
WBTV is headed to the scene and will have updates as they become available.
