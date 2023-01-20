Photos: Charlotte FC players, Tepper mourn late Anton Walkes at vigil

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Flowers lined the East Gate at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday evening, just hours after the death of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes.

Fans will flood those same gates in a little more than a month for Charlotte Football Club’s opener, singing songs and anxiously awaiting the Major League Soccer team’s second season.

But on Thursday night, the only sounds came from harsh winds and cars whizzing past Mint Street as fans and teammates gathered to mourn Walkes’ tragic death.

Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina places a candle for teammate Anton Walkes. (Andy Weber/Axios)

What’s happening: The Charlotte FC defender died Thursday morning after a boating accident in South Florida where the team was training for preseason.

The team returned from Florida Thursday night and attended a fan-organized vigil at the stadium’s East Gate.

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina arrived moments before the vigil was set to start at 4 pm. He was in Charlotte recovering from back surgery in Charlotte, hundreds of miles away from his team as they suffered an unspeakable tragedy.

Kahlina placed a candle among the flowers and stoically stood there paying his respects.

Team owner David Tepper came down 30 minutes later and laid white roses among hydrangeas, sunflowers, daisies and countless other bouquets of flowers.

Team president Joe LaBue, Charlotte FC’s MLS NEXT Pro president Darrius Barnes and several other members of the team’s staff also attended the vigil.

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper places roses at a vigil outside of the stadium for defender Anton Walkes (Andy Weber/Axios)

Owner David Tepper (left) and goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. (Andy Weber/Axios)

Charlotte FC mourns late Anton Walkes at vigil. (Andy Weber/Axios)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.