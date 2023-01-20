PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Photos: Charlotte FC players, Tepper mourn late Anton Walkes at vigil

Supporters gathered outside Bank of America Stadium Thursday evening to pay their respects following the tragic death of Anton Walkes.
By Ashley Mahoney
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Flowers lined the East Gate at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday evening, just hours after the death of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes.

Fans will flood those same gates in a little more than a month for Charlotte Football Club’s opener, singing songs and anxiously awaiting the Major League Soccer team’s second season.

But on Thursday night, the only sounds came from harsh winds and cars whizzing past Mint Street as fans and teammates gathered to mourn Walkes’ tragic death.

Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina places a candle for teammate Anton Walkes.
Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina places a candle for teammate Anton Walkes.(Andy Weber/Axios)

What’s happening: The Charlotte FC defender died Thursday morning after a boating accident in South Florida where the team was training for preseason.

  • The team returned from Florida Thursday night and attended a fan-organized vigil at the stadium’s East Gate.

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina arrived moments before the vigil was set to start at 4 pm. He was in Charlotte recovering from back surgery in Charlotte, hundreds of miles away from his team as they suffered an unspeakable tragedy.

  • Kahlina placed a candle among the flowers and stoically stood there paying his respects.
  • Team owner David Tepper came down 30 minutes later and laid white roses among hydrangeas, sunflowers, daisies and countless other bouquets of flowers.
  • Team president Joe LaBue, Charlotte FC’s MLS NEXT Pro president Darrius Barnes and several other members of the team’s staff also attended the vigil.

See all photos from Axios Charlotte

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper places roses at a vigil outside of the stadium for defender...
Charlotte FC owner David Tepper places roses at a vigil outside of the stadium for defender Anton Walkes(Andy Weber/Axios)
Owner David Tepper (left) and goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.
Owner David Tepper (left) and goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.(Andy Weber/Axios)
Charlotte FC mourns late Anton Walkes at vigil.
Charlotte FC mourns late Anton Walkes at vigil.(Andy Weber/Axios)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anton Walkes
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash
Greystar rents out empty units as short-term rentals.
‘More like a hotel’: Neighbors raise concerns over short-term rentals at Savoy Apartments
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made
Ashley Scoggins family (sister Shelby far left, mother, Ashley on far right)
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store
Jeremiah Herron
High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges

Latest News

Jamaris Smith, 33, was arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing several locations in the...
Man arrested after series of armed robberies in Charlotte, police searching for second suspect
SCENE VIDEO: SWAT situation in south Charlotte
Mugshot of Timothy Parson, man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Kings Mountain store
Bond denied for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Kings Mountain store
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot