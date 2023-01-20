A nice break from the rain before showers return Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and Saturday will bring a nice break from the recent round of clouds and rain, with mostly sunny skies in the forecast.

Today: Sunshine, still mild for January

Saturday: Little cooler, still plenty of sunshine

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, cold, wet

FIRST ALERT: Still a little breezy (especially in the mountains) & a little cooler than the record highs of Thursday, but overall,not bad at all today around the #CLT araa! Lots of sunshine, most neighborhoods crack the 60 degree mark! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/AUJMapHIUg — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 20, 2023

Both days will be trending a little cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s today, falling back to the middle 50s on Saturday. If you’re making outdoor weekend plans, Saturday is definitely the better day.

In between, tonight will be clear and colder than recent nights with lows in the upper 20s to near 32 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Not much change in the weekend #CLT-area forecast: Mostly sunny, dry & seasonal Saturday followed by wet and cold weather on Sunday. Looking like about an inch of rain for most before it is all over with Monday morning. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/5SgtNZlyjm — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 20, 2023

Sunday is still shaping up to be a wet and miserably cold day and it’s our next First Alert Weather Day. The day will be dominated by rain with readings in the 40s and it may be cold enough for a bit of a wintry mix in the mountains Sunday morning.

The rain will end Sunday night and so we’ll dry out Monday with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s. Tuesday will start dry, but another round of rain is forecast now for Tuesday night into Wednesday, our next First Alert Weather Day.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

