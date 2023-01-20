PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

A nice break from the rain before showers return Sunday

Tonight will be clear and colder than recent nights with lows in the upper 20s to near 32 degrees.
Today and Saturday will bring a nice break from the recent round of clouds and rain, with mostly sunny skies in the forecast.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and Saturday will bring a nice break from the recent round of clouds and rain, with mostly sunny skies in the forecast.

  • Today: Sunshine, still mild for January
  • Saturday: Little cooler, still plenty of sunshine
  • Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, cold, wet

Both days will be trending a little cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s today, falling back to the middle 50s on Saturday. If you’re making outdoor weekend plans, Saturday is definitely the better day.

In between, tonight will be clear and colder than recent nights with lows in the upper 20s to near 32 degrees.

Sunday is still shaping up to be a wet and miserably cold day and it’s our next First Alert Weather Day. The day will be dominated by rain with readings in the 40s and it may be cold enough for a bit of a wintry mix in the mountains Sunday morning.

The rain will end Sunday night and so we’ll dry out Monday with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s. Tuesday will start dry, but another round of rain is forecast now for Tuesday night into Wednesday, our next First Alert Weather Day.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anton Walkes
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash
Ashley Scoggins family (sister Shelby far left, mother, Ashley on far right)
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store
Jeremiah Herron
High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges
The Campbell family's property is adjacent to the land where the landfill would be.
“Profits over people”: Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise with them on proposed landfill
Police have arrested Timothy Parson for allegedly killing Ashley Scoggins earlier this week.
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Kings Mountain arrested, police say

Latest News

A nice break from the rain before showers return Sunday
next few days
Clear conditions in store Friday before rain returns this weekend
Clear conditions ahead before rain returns this weekend
Clear conditions ahead before rain returns this weekend
Clear conditions ahead before rain returns this weekend
Clear conditions ahead before rain returns this weekend