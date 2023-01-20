PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte

Authorities said he is currently in the process of being transported back to Iredell County to stand trial for his murder charge.
Carlton Michael Clarke was taken into custody Friday morning.
Carlton Michael Clarke was taken into custody Friday morning.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing his father in Iredell County last week has been arrested in Charlotte, authorities said.

Carlton Michael Clarke, 25, was wanted on a felony murder warrant for the death of Michel Renard Clarke, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities announced that Carlton Clarke was located and taken into custody in Charlotte Friday morning and is currently in the process of being transported back to Iredell County to stand trial for his murder charge.

Last week, authorities were called to a home on Emmanuel Road for a welfare check after a 911 caller said they were supposed to meet a person who lived at the home, but they did not show up.

Deputies said no one answered after a door knock. They then looked into a window and said a body was seen lying on the floor.

The victim was identified as Michel Clarke and investigators said they were able to identify his son as the suspect through interviews and video surveillance.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anton Walkes
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash
Ashley Scoggins family (sister Shelby far left, mother, Ashley on far right)
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store
Jeremiah Herron
High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges
Greystar rents out empty units as short-term rentals.
‘More like a hotel’: Neighbors raise concerns over short-term rentals at Savoy Apartments
The Campbell family's property is adjacent to the land where the landfill would be.
‘Profits over people’: Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise on proposed landfill

Latest News

Breaking News
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
Timothy Parson appeared in court Friday following his arrest for allegedly killing Ashley...
Bond denied for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Kings Mountain store
Duke Energy says the proposed rate increases would raise more than $4 billion to put toward...
Duke Energy requesting nearly 18% raise in rates over three-year span
Queen's Feast, which features 92 restaurants this year, runs from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29.
‘Queen’s Feast’ kicks off with over 90 restaurants participating