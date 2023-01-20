Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing his father in Iredell County last week has been arrested in Charlotte, authorities said.

Carlton Michael Clarke, 25, was wanted on a felony murder warrant for the death of Michel Renard Clarke, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities announced that Carlton Clarke was located and taken into custody in Charlotte Friday morning and is currently in the process of being transported back to Iredell County to stand trial for his murder charge.

Iredell Sheriff announces arrest of man accused of killing his father last week. Carlton Michael Clarke, was located and arrested in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/DFW4PmH1JK — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) January 20, 2023

Last week, authorities were called to a home on Emmanuel Road for a welfare check after a 911 caller said they were supposed to meet a person who lived at the home, but they did not show up.

Deputies said no one answered after a door knock. They then looked into a window and said a body was seen lying on the floor.

The victim was identified as Michel Clarke and investigators said they were able to identify his son as the suspect through interviews and video surveillance.

