Man arrested after series of armed robberies in Charlotte, police searching for second suspect

Police arrested Jamaris Smith after a string of robberies across the city.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man connected to several armed robberies around Charlotte, they announced Friday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 33-year-old Jamaris Smith was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly entered a Walgreens on East W.T. Harris Boulevard with a gun and demanded money a day earlier.

Police were able to identify him as a suspect in the Walgreens robbery, and discovered he was also connected to five additional robberies around the city, including one Tuesday morning at the Sam’s Mart in the 4600 block of Sharon Road.

Several different vehicles were used during the incidents.

Smith is facing multiple armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

In a related case, the same Walgreens on East W.T. Harris Boulevard was robbed again on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the pharmacy was robbed before the suspect fled on foot.

Investigators say the suspect is a male who was wearing a gray hoodie and appeared to have had a cross tattooed between his eyes. Police have not yet taken him into custody.

Related: Police looking to identify people involved in east Charlotte pawn shop robbery

