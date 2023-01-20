PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made

Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that a SWAT situation in south Charlotte has ended and that one person was arrested.

According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team assisted officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway on Friday afternoon.

WBTV stayed on top of this investigation all afternoon. Download the WBTV News app to be alerted first to any further developments.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded on Friday afternoon.

Watch WBTV News Now:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anton Walkes
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash
Ashley Scoggins family (sister Shelby far left, mother, Ashley on far right)
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store
Jeremiah Herron
High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges
Greystar rents out empty units as short-term rentals.
‘More like a hotel’: Neighbors raise concerns over short-term rentals at Savoy Apartments
The Campbell family's property is adjacent to the land where the landfill would be.
‘Profits over people’: Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise on proposed landfill

Latest News

Jamaris Smith, 33, was arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing several locations in the...
Man arrested after series of armed robberies in Charlotte, police searching for second suspect
SCENE VIDEO: SWAT situation in south Charlotte
Timothy Parson appeared in court Friday following his arrest for allegedly killing Ashley...
Bond denied for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Kings Mountain store
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot