CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that a SWAT situation in south Charlotte has ended and that one person was arrested.

According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team assisted officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway on Friday afternoon.

SWAT has located and arrested the subject. The area is now being cleared. https://t.co/AACdEkxE5X — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 20, 2023

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded on Friday afternoon.

