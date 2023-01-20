CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that a SWAT situation in south Charlotte has ended and that one person was arrested.
According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team assisted officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway on Friday afternoon.
