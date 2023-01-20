PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Bond denied for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Kings Mountain store

He was in court a day after his arrest for the stabbing.
Timothy Parson appeared in court Friday following his arrest for allegedly killing Ashley...
Timothy Parson appeared in court Friday following his arrest for allegedly killing Ashley Scoggins earlier this week.(Source: Kings Mountain Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in a Kings Mountain store earlier this week faced a judge Friday morning for the first time.

An emotional Timothy Parson, 37, cried and sobbed during his court appearance. Bond was denied and the defendant was assigned a court-appointed attorney.

Parson’s next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.

He was in court a day after his arrest for the stabbing, which authorities said happened around 7:43 p.m. Tuesday at the Silver Express convenience store on East King Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found 34-year-old Ashley Scoggins with stab wounds. She was taken to Kings Mountain Hospital and died a short time after arriving, according to Kings Mountain Police

Also Read: Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store

Investigators named Parson, Scoggins’ ex-boyfriend, as a suspect in the case. Homicide warrants were secured for his arrest and a search for him began.

On Wednesday, police located and seized what they believed to be a vehicle abandoned by Parson.

The family of Ashley Scoggins expressed relief after her accused killer was arrested on Thursday.

On Thursday, Kings Mountain police conducted a traffic stop near Dixon School Road and Interstate 85 after spotting a vehicle of interest.

Parson and a woman were said to be inside the car. He was arrested and taken to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

The woman, 42-year-old Tracy Marie Harris, was also arrested for obstruction of justice, investigators said.

Harris appeared in court as well on Friday morning. She was given a $5,000 bond and appointed a public defender.

She is also scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9 for a probable cause hearing.

Related: Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anton Walkes
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash
Ashley Scoggins family (sister Shelby far left, mother, Ashley on far right)
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store
Jeremiah Herron
High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges
The Campbell family's property is adjacent to the land where the landfill would be.
‘Profits over people’: Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise on proposed landfill
Police have arrested Timothy Parson for allegedly killing Ashley Scoggins earlier this week.
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Kings Mountain arrested, police say

Latest News

Duke Energy says the proposed rate increases would raise more than $4 billion to put toward...
Duke Energy requesting nearly 18% raise in rates over three-year span
Queen's Feast, which features 92 restaurants this year, runs from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29.
‘Queen’s Feast’ kicks off with over 90 restaurants participating
‘Queen’s Feast’ kicks off with over 90 restaurants participating
Duke Energy requesting nearly 18% raise in rates over three-year span