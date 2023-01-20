Bond denied for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Kings Mountain store

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in a Kings Mountain store earlier this week faced a judge Friday morning for the first time.

An emotional Timothy Parson, 37, cried and sobbed during his court appearance. Bond was denied and the defendant was assigned a court-appointed attorney.

Parson’s next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.

He was in court a day after his arrest for the stabbing, which authorities said happened around 7:43 p.m. Tuesday at the Silver Express convenience store on East King Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found 34-year-old Ashley Scoggins with stab wounds. She was taken to Kings Mountain Hospital and died a short time after arriving, according to Kings Mountain Police

Investigators named Parson, Scoggins’ ex-boyfriend, as a suspect in the case. Homicide warrants were secured for his arrest and a search for him began.

On Wednesday, police located and seized what they believed to be a vehicle abandoned by Parson.

The family of Ashley Scoggins expressed relief after her accused killer was arrested on Thursday.

On Thursday, Kings Mountain police conducted a traffic stop near Dixon School Road and Interstate 85 after spotting a vehicle of interest.

Parson and a woman were said to be inside the car. He was arrested and taken to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

The woman, 42-year-old Tracy Marie Harris, was also arrested for obstruction of justice, investigators said.

Harris appeared in court as well on Friday morning. She was given a $5,000 bond and appointed a public defender.

She is also scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9 for a probable cause hearing.

