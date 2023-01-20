PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

2 found dead following plane crash in New York

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane. (WABC)
By WABC staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - The bodies of two people who were aboard a small plane that crashed outside of the Westchester County Airport in New York have been found.

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.

The flight was heading from John F. Kennedy International Airport to a regional airport outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

Air traffic control lost connection with the plane around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when the pilot reported engine trouble, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anton Walkes
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash
Ashley Scoggins family (sister Shelby far left, mother, Ashley on far right)
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store
Jeremiah Herron
High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges
The Campbell family's property is adjacent to the land where the landfill would be.
“Profits over people”: Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise with them on proposed landfill
Police have arrested Timothy Parson for allegedly killing Ashley Scoggins earlier this week.
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Kings Mountain arrested, police say

Latest News

Duke Energy says the proposed rate increases would raise more than $4 billion to put toward...
Duke Energy requesting nearly 18% raise in rates over three-year span
A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
‘Do you need help?’: California family find man in their chimney
A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
Caught on camera: Man rescued from chimney
Queen's Feast, which features 92 restaurants this year, runs from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29.
‘Queen’s Feast’ kicks off with over 90 restaurants participating