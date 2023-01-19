Windy, warm for Thursday; next chance for rain is Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gusty breezes are expected today in advance of a weak cool front with just a few spotty showers blowing through.

Today: Windy and warm, stray shower risk

Friday and Saturday: Lots of sunshine, dry

Sunday: Next First Alert Weather Day, cold, wet

The day doesn’t look overly wet, but it definitely looks unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Lots of clouds, damp & unseasonably warm today around #CLT with just a few spotty light showers around. But wind gusts in advance of the weak cool front will be stout, gusting up near 30 mph from late this morning thru the afternoon hours. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/zUenznGkiD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 19, 2023

Clearing and cooler tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday will bring a nice break from clouds and rain, with mostly sunny skies forecast. Both days will be trending a little cooler with highs in the middle 60s on Friday, falling back to the middle 50s on Saturday. If you’re making outdoor weekend plans, Saturday is definitely the better day.

FIRST ALERT: If you're making any outdoor plans this weekend around #CLT, Saturday will be - by far - the better day to do so. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. Clouds will lead to a cold, wet Sunday. There may even be a wintry mix in the mountains. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/LHXaDNhdm7 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 19, 2023

Sunday is shaping up to be a wet and cold day and it’s our next First Alert Weather Day. Rain is likely with readings in the 40s and it may be cold enough for a bit of a wintry mix in the mountains.

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around the #CLT area. Saturday will be nice, with ample sunshine & seasonal highs in the 50s. Sunday will be wet & cold with rain. It may even be cold enough for a wintry mix in the mountains. Ugh! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/iWgas4Y4Gc — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 19, 2023

We’ll likely dry out Monday but another round of rain is forecast now for Tuesday into Wednesday, so both are now First Alert Weather Days.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

