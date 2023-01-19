Windy, warm for Thursday; next chance for rain is Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gusty breezes are expected today in advance of a weak cool front with just a few spotty showers blowing through.
- Today: Windy and warm, stray shower risk
- Friday and Saturday: Lots of sunshine, dry
- Sunday: Next First Alert Weather Day, cold, wet
The day doesn’t look overly wet, but it definitely looks unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Clearing and cooler tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Friday and Saturday will bring a nice break from clouds and rain, with mostly sunny skies forecast. Both days will be trending a little cooler with highs in the middle 60s on Friday, falling back to the middle 50s on Saturday. If you’re making outdoor weekend plans, Saturday is definitely the better day.
Sunday is shaping up to be a wet and cold day and it’s our next First Alert Weather Day. Rain is likely with readings in the 40s and it may be cold enough for a bit of a wintry mix in the mountains.
We’ll likely dry out Monday but another round of rain is forecast now for Tuesday into Wednesday, so both are now First Alert Weather Days.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
