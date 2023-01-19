Warm today, cooling trend starts tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Passing showers are in the forecast today with better rain chances for Sunday.

Today: Few showers, windy and warm

Friday/Saturday: Cooling trend, sunshine returns

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, cold & wet

An advancing cold front will bring a risk of passing showers/isolated t-storms for most of the day today. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees as a warm front pushes through with wind gusts upwards of 25 miles per hour (mph) in Charlotte and 40 mph in the mountains at times.

Sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday with a cooling trend with high temperatures falling into the 50s for the weekend.

Rain chances (First Alert Weather)

A round of heavier rain will begin Sunday morning that will continue through early Monday morning. Wintry precipitation will be possible in the mountains starting Monday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be chilly in the middle to upper 40s.

We’re watching for more wet weather next Tuesday/Wednesday with high temperatures staying cool in the 50s.

What we're watching (First Alert Weather)

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

