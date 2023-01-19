PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Train, tractor-trailer collide in Wingate

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST
WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is investigating a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer in Wingate Thursday afternoon.

The two appear to have collided when the tractor-trailer was going over the train tracks.

The Union County Emergency Management crew is on-site to help with the cleanup.

WBTV is working to learn the cause of the crash.

It was not immediately clear whether or not there were injuries.

