Train, tractor-trailer collide in Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is investigating a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer in Wingate Thursday afternoon.

The two appear to have collided when the tractor-trailer was going over the train tracks.

The Union County Emergency Management crew is on-site to help with the cleanup.

WBTV is working to learn the cause of the crash.

It was not immediately clear whether or not there were injuries.

