Suspects in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting arrested

One person was injured during the shooting.
Amiere Adair (left) and Elijah Smith
Amiere Adair (left) and Elijah Smith(Huntersville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park on Jan. 6.

Amiere Adair and Elijah Smith, both 19 years old, were charged with 15 crimes, including multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill (felony), discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle (f), assault on a law enforcement officer (f), and damage to property (m).

Officers say the shooting happened after 10 p.m. in the business’s parking lot and started with an argument between two parties.

They say the suspects fired at least 11 gunshots toward the front entrance and parking lot, hitting two cars occupied by children and adults, and the business.

One of the vehicle’s occupants was slightly injured from the car’s glass shattering.

The two were arrested a little over a week after the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

