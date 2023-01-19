PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81

David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on...
David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012, in Los Angeles.(Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - David Crosby, founding member of legendary 1960s rock groups The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died, his wife told Variety.

Crosby was 81. His wife said in a statement to Variety that he passed away “after a long illness.”

Her statement to Variety reads: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
Anton Walkes
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Ashley Scoggins family (sister Shelby far left, mother, Ashley on far right)
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
Investigation? Review? Biden faces a messaging dilemma
A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Hill on Wednesday evening.
Pedestrian killed following collision with vehicle in Rock Hill
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting California on Thursday to view damage from flooding.
Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms
Firefighters in Southern California rescue dog swept away in floodwaters.
Fire department rescues dog with kelp from Apple AirTag and identification