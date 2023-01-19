PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

The shooting happened at Pine Hill Apartments.
The shooting happened at Pine Hill Apartments.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. Fifteenth St. Police say the injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators said no one is in custody. They were interviewing neighbors and searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
Anton Walkes
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Ashley Scoggins family (sister Shelby far left, mother, Ashley on far right)
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Latest News

A former Myers Park High School student took the stand in a trial on Thursday.
‘I just want to be believed’: Former Myers Park HS student testifies about alleged sexual assault
Judge dismisses part of former Myers Park student's lawsuit
Judge drops CMPD from lawsuit brought by former Myers Park High School student
A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Hill on Wednesday evening.
Pedestrian killed following collision with vehicle in Rock Hill
Police have arrested Timothy Parson for allegedly killing Ashley Scoggins earlier this week.
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Kings Mountain arrested, police say