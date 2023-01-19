Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. Fifteenth St. Police say the injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators said no one is in custody. They were interviewing neighbors and searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340.

