Phone threat left at Matthews Elementary traced back to juvenile in Texas

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department was able to trace a threat left to a local elementary school back to Texas.

A threat by voicemail was left over the holiday weekend at Matthews Elementary School, leading to an investigation by Matthews PD.

During the investigation, detectives identified the caller as a juvenile that lives in Springfield, Texas. The juvenile was attempting to initiate a threat directed toward a student who actually attends a Union County school and not a Matthews school.

Law enforcement officials in Springfield, Texas made contact with and interviewed the juvenile caller in question. Union County school officials have also been made aware of this incident involving one of their students.

Detectives determined that the juvenile did not have the ability to carry out this threat. CMS, MPD, and Texas juvenile justice authorities will be working in partnership to ensure that the caller is appropriately charged and held accountable for this incident.

“We want to thank MPD Detectives for their hard work and fast response to this concerning matter for what thankfully resulted in a safe outcome,” Matthews PD said. “We also want to thank all of the parents and faculty of Matthews Elementary for their patience as well as confidence in their police department during this understandably stressful time.”

The schools ask parents to talk to their kids about the importance of if they “See something to say something.”

