Pedestrian struck, killed while walking in Maiden

Troopers say she died at the scene.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed in Maiden after being struck by a car in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 16.

According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Tara Faye Heidemann, of Missouri, was walking on East Maiden Road near Withers Road when she was struck around 5:50 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say she was wearing dark clothing and the road wasn’t lighted.

The driver was not injured, and no charges are anticipated.

