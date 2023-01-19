PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Flu
Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, troopers say

One person is dead after a crash in York County Wednesday night, troopers said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a crash in York County Wednesday night, troopers said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 21, just south of Rock Hill.

Troopers say the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling east on the highway when they hit a pedestrian who was walking the opposite way.

That pedestrian died at the scene, according to the highway patrol. The victim’s name was not immediately available.

The investigation continues and there’s no word at this time on whether any charges will be filed.

