Pedestrian killed following collision with vehicle in Rock Hill

The incident happened on South Anderson Road near Southside Road.
A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Hill on Wednesday evening.
A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Hill on Wednesday evening.(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Hill on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to the scene at South Anderson Road and Southside Road at 5:55 p.m.

The pedestrian, identified as 68-year-old David Boatwright, was flown to Atrium CMC in Charlotte, where he later died due to his injuries.

SCHP is continuing to investigate the incident.

