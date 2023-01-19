Pedestrian killed following collision with vehicle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Hill on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to the scene at South Anderson Road and Southside Road at 5:55 p.m.

The pedestrian, identified as 68-year-old David Boatwright, was flown to Atrium CMC in Charlotte, where he later died due to his injuries.

SCHP is continuing to investigate the incident.

