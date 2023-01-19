PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Overturned tanker to close portion of Brookshire Blvd for several hours, Charlotte police say

The wreck took place near Interstate 485.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tanker will have a portion of Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 485 closed for at least five hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Thursday afternoon.

Outbound lanes of Brookshire near 485 will be shut down as crews work to remove the tanker.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

There is no word yet whether there are any injuries.

Get updates on this and other breaking news stories sent directly to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Ashley Scoggins family (sister Shelby far left, mother, Ashley on far right)
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store
Anton Walkes
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash

Latest News

A pedestrian was killed in Maiden after being struck by a car in the early morning hours of...
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking in Maiden
The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center...
FBI offering $25,000 rewards for information related to Lincolnton, other reproductive health facility attacks
Anton Walkes
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash
Jeremiah Herron
High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges