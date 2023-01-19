Overturned tanker to close portion of Brookshire Blvd for several hours, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tanker will have a portion of Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 485 closed for at least five hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Thursday afternoon.

Outbound lanes of Brookshire near 485 will be shut down as crews work to remove the tanker.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

There is no word yet whether there are any injuries.

Get updates on this and other breaking news stories sent directly to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.