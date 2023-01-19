PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mecklenburg, Union counties uncertain on boundary lines

The area in question is about 1,000 acres. This issue first came up back in 2001 when both counties took the situation to the state.
Mecklenburg County’s tax assessor said his counterpart in Union County contacted him about it and they put together a study.
By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A border battle of sorts is brewing due to some confusion over exactly where the border between Mecklenburg County and Union County lies.

The intersection of Idlewild Road and Stevens Mill Road is in Union County.

However, just down the road and across Stevens Mill Road is a housing development called Shannamara Divide, which is full of homes with families whose children attend Union County schools.

Those families pay taxes in Union County. The question, though, is if it’s really in Union County?

The area in question is about 1,000 acres. This issue first came up back in 2001 when both counties took the situation to the state.

According to Wednesday night’s presentation to Mecklenburg County Commissioners, no one really knows what ever came of it.

Mecklenburg County’s tax assessor said his counterpart in Union County contacted him about it and they put together a study, which was presented to commissioners on Wednesday night.

He went through the next steps, which include research and the state surveying the area and issuing maps or plats.

Both counties would agree on the plats, which are then recorded.

The second option is if the counties don’t agree, after one year the state’s survey would become the official county line.

Officials would then have to notify property owners since that impacts things like taxes, where they vote, emergency services and schools.

“I’ve been here almost 10 years and never knew there was a county line dispute, that there was an issue there,” Ken Joyner, Mecklenburg County’s tax assessor, said during the meeting.

“OMG. This is 20 years of this line not being correct,” District 6 commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said. “We could have lost so many thousands of dollars in property taxes. I mean it’s just shocking to me that this could go for so long. I mean doesn’t this seem hard to believe that it could be this way?”

The tax assessor said although it’s about 1,000 acres in question, the county would only lose a few of those and the value would be minimal.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
A home was destroyed by a massive fire in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church

Latest News

There are two sessions - one virtual - that are happening on Thursday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holding public sessions on comprehensive plan
A pedestrian died in the collision that happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, troopers say
Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, troopers say
Mecklenburg, Union counties uncertain on boundary lines