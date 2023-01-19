PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Kings Mountain arrested, police say

Timothy Parson has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ashley Scoggins.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Kings Mountain earlier this week has been arrested, police have confirmed.

The fatal incident happened on Tuesday, around 7:43 p.m. at the Silver Express convenience store located in the 500 block of East King Street.

Upon arrival, police found a woman, identified as 34-year-old Ashley Scoggins, who had been stabbed, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to Kings Mountain Hospital, where she died a short time after arriving.

Ashley Scoggins, 34, was the victim and leaves behind her two children, aged three and 11.

Investigators determined Scoggins’ ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as a suspect in the case.

Homicide warrants were secured for Parson’s arrest, and a search for him began.

On Wednesday, police located and seized what they believed to be a vehicle abandoned by Parson.

A day later, Kings Mountain police conducted a traffic stop in the area of 400 Dixon School Road and I-85 after locating a vehicle of interest.

Parson and a female were found inside the car. He was arrested without further incident and transported to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

The woman, identified as 42-year-old Tracy Marie Hartis, was also arrested for the obstruction of justice.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444 or the Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

