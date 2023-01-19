Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Kings Mountain arrested, police say
Timothy Parson has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ashley Scoggins.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Kings Mountain earlier this week has been arrested, police have confirmed.
The fatal incident happened on Tuesday, around 7:43 p.m. at the Silver Express convenience store located in the 500 block of East King Street.
Upon arrival, police found a woman, identified as 34-year-old Ashley Scoggins, who had been stabbed, suffering from life-threatening injuries.
She was taken to Kings Mountain Hospital, where she died a short time after arriving.
Investigators determined Scoggins’ ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as a suspect in the case.
Homicide warrants were secured for Parson’s arrest, and a search for him began.
On Wednesday, police located and seized what they believed to be a vehicle abandoned by Parson.
A day later, Kings Mountain police conducted a traffic stop in the area of 400 Dixon School Road and I-85 after locating a vehicle of interest.
Parson and a female were found inside the car. He was arrested without further incident and transported to the Kings Mountain Police Department.
The woman, identified as 42-year-old Tracy Marie Hartis, was also arrested for the obstruction of justice.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444 or the Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.
