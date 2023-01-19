PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges

Multiple people fled from the scene.
Jeremiah Herron
Jeremiah Herron(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in multiple car break-ins was arrested in Rowan County after a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when a deputy tried to stop a 2014 BMW that was said to be driving 100 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

Deputies say the driver of the car sped up and reached speeds of 120 mph.

Stop sticks were used around the area of Webb Road to flatten the car’s tires. Deputies say that when the car ran off the road and stopped, multiple occupants ran from the scene.

Jeremiah Nija Herron, 20, was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

While searching the car, several items were found that appeared to have been recently stolen from car break-ins, deputies say.

Herron was charged with possession of marijuana and resisting, obstructing, and delaying a police officer and placed in the rowan county detention center. Herron has an extensive criminal history that includes felony car breaking and entering, felony flee to elude, and drug charges and is currently out on bond for numerous car breaking and entering charges in Mecklenburg County.

Read also: Crime Stoppers: CMPD detectives still looking to identify suspect from 2021 arcade robbery

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
A home was destroyed by a massive fire in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church

Latest News

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the...
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash
Amiere Adair (left) and Elijah Smith
Suspects in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting arrested
Shannamara Divide is full of homes with families whose children attend Union County schools.
Mecklenburg, Union counties uncertain on boundary lines
There are two sessions - one virtual - that are happening on Thursday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holding public sessions on comprehensive plan