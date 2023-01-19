High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in multiple car break-ins was arrested in Rowan County after a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when a deputy tried to stop a 2014 BMW that was said to be driving 100 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

Deputies say the driver of the car sped up and reached speeds of 120 mph.

Stop sticks were used around the area of Webb Road to flatten the car’s tires. Deputies say that when the car ran off the road and stopped, multiple occupants ran from the scene.

Jeremiah Nija Herron, 20, was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

While searching the car, several items were found that appeared to have been recently stolen from car break-ins, deputies say.

Herron was charged with possession of marijuana and resisting, obstructing, and delaying a police officer and placed in the rowan county detention center. Herron has an extensive criminal history that includes felony car breaking and entering, felony flee to elude, and drug charges and is currently out on bond for numerous car breaking and entering charges in Mecklenburg County.

