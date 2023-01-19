PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Florida congressman Steube hurt in accident at home, staff confirms

Congressman Greg Steube was hospitalized Wednesday after an accident at his home.
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident at his home, his staff confirmed Wednesday. Steube represents Florida’s 17th Congressional District.

Steube’s office issued the following statement via Twitter: “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

A witness who was first on the scene. Darrell Bernard Woodie, was delivering a package near the congressman’s Lakewood Ranch home. Woodie said that Steube was about 20 feet up on a ladder against a tree with a chainsaw. That’s when a huge tree limb crashed into the ladder.

“I immediately turned around and … he was midair.” He was “obviously in pain and he had very limited movement,” he said. Woodie said he called 911.

Steube was hospitalized. A fellow Republican, Christian Ziegler, heard he was in the hospital but doing well and added “Big relief to hear.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
A home was destroyed by a massive fire in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church

Latest News

Amiere Adair (left) and Elijah Smith
Suspects in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting arrested
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults
FILE - New Kids Kids On The Block members, from left, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Donnie...
Jonathan Knight said he felt ‘pressure’ to keep his sexuality a secret in New Kids On The Block’s early days
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Missing woman’s burned car found; man charged with murder, police say
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.Authorities have charged a man with the...
Burned car of missing woman found