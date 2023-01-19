PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
FBI offering $25,000 rewards for information related to Lincolnton, other reproductive health facility attacks

Similar crimes have taken place across the country.
The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center...
The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton in June.(FBI)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton in June, as well as other individuals involved in seven other similar attacks.

“Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a press release. “We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions.”

Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire at 112 Doctors Park.

The crime took place the day after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

[Molotov cocktails thrown at Lincolnton clinic, FBI searches for suspects.]

Similar crimes have taken place in Colorado, New York, Tennessee, California, Wisconsin, Washington, and three others in Oregon.

The crimes can be investigated as acts of domestic violent extremism, Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) violations, or violent crime matters, depending on the facts of each case, the agency confirmed in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

