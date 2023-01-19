PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend in Kings Mountain

By Cam Gaskins
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police continue to look for a man they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a Kings Mountain convenience store Tuesday night.

Ashley Scoggins, 34, was the victim and leaves behind her two children, aged three and 11.

Her sister and mother want her memory and story to be told. Ashley’s family reflected on exactly the kind of person she was, and why it’s so unspeakable and senseless for her to now be gone.

“My sister was amazing, she really was,” Ashley’s sister, Shelby said. “She was who you wanted in your corner if your back was against the wall. She was my big sister, and no matter what kind of argument we got into, I knew that she would always just be there for me if I needed her.”

They don’t want Ashley’s name or face to be forgotten.

Timothy Parson, the man who police say stabbed Ashley to death, was an ex-boyfriend.

Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.(Source: Kings Mountain Police Department)

Her family says he had assaulted her numerous times in the last year.

“Because it was pure jealousy. He was obsessed with her,” Shelby said. “She would try to get away, she would try her best to get away from him.”

The family is pleading with anyone watching, anyone reading to be on the lookout, and help find Parson.

“If anybody has seen him, or knows anything about his whereabouts, please call the Kings Mountain Police Department or the Gastonia Police Department. Somebody, please,” Ashley’s mother, Cynthia Costner said

Police say the suspect is driving a dark gray Nissan Sentra with N.C. plate JFT-4361.(Source: Kings Mountain Police Department)

For these two women, they’re figuring out baby steps forward. They are staring at a hole, they say, will never be filled.

“He took the mother of my grandbabies away. How do you do that? I don’t know…” Costner added,

And they won’t rest until Ashley’s killer is found and put away.

“It’s unbelievable. I’ve never in my life dealt with anything like this. But I hope he’s caught, I hope we get justice out of this. And I don’t know if I can say this but I hope he rots in jail,” Costner said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kings Mountain Police at (704) 734-0444 or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at (704) 481-TIPS.

