Crews respond to school bus crash in north Charlotte, all kids ‘okay’

One person was treated for minor injuries.
Crews are responding to a school bus accident in north Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews responded to a school bus accident in north Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

Medic confirmed the crash happened in the 4200 block of Statesville Avenue near Kohler Avenue.

At least one person was being treated for minor injuries.

Medic also confirmed that all kids onboard were ‘okay.’

This is a developing story.

