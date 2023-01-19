Crews respond to school bus crash in north Charlotte, all kids ‘okay’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews responded to a school bus accident in north Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

Medic confirmed the crash happened in the 4200 block of Statesville Avenue near Kohler Avenue.

At least one person was being treated for minor injuries.

One person was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Medic also confirmed that all kids onboard were ‘okay.’

This is a developing story.

