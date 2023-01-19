Clear conditions ahead before rain returns this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler temperatures are ahead, along with a First Alert Weather Day as rain returns by Sunday.

Tonight: Warm and windy to start, calm and cooler by the morning.

Friday-Saturday: Dry, cooler, plenty of sunshine.

Sunday: Periods of rain, heavy at times.

Thursday was a warm and windy day ahead of a cold front that will continue to work east over the course of the evening.

Overnight low temperatures (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures reached the upper 60s and lower 70s across much of the area this afternoon; Charlotte even tied the old record set back in 1907, hitting 69 degrees earlier this afternoon!

The scattered showers have come to an end, but the mild and windy conditions will stick around through the early evening hours.

Eventually, clear and calm conditions will settle in for our Friday morning. Anticipate morning lows near the freezing mark in the mountains, with the low to mid 40s across the Charlotte area.

With high pressure regaining control by the end of the week/start of the weekend, we’ll see plenty of sunshine Friday through the start of Saturday.

High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon, but only the low to mid 50s by Saturday. Cloud coverage will then pick up by the tail end of our Saturday ahead of our next low pressure system.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Periods of rain, heavy at times, will then return to the area for the second half of the weekend! Anticipate a chilly, rainy day with highs only in the upper 40s.

We’ll briefly dry out by the start of next week before yet another system brings rain chances back to the area by the middle of next week. Stay tuned for timing updates as we get closer!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

