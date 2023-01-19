Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holding public sessions on comprehensive plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders have a lot to decide in the coming months and they want the public’s input.

CMS is holding a series of public sessions on its comprehensive plan. The first of those sessions is virtual at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The second is Thursday at 6 p.m. at Garinger High School on Eastway Drive. Then, there are several others over the coming weeks.

The comprehensive plan address three main areas:

School construction

School boundaries

Magnet programs

The district initially identified 125 projects that would cost more than $5 billion. That has been narrowed down.

Dennis LaCaria, with CMS, said they’ve narrowed the list to their top 40 priority projects and it would cost $2.88 billion to complete.

After these feedback sessions, the board will revise the list and submit their proposal to Mecklenburg County leaders on Feb. 14.

That’s when the county will ultimately decide how much to ask voters to approve in the form of a school bond on the November ballot, the first since 2017.

