Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE FOOTBALL CLUB) - Charlotte Football Club Defender Anton Walkes died following an accident in Florida Thursday morning, the team confirmed in a press release.

He was 25 years old.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Walkes was operating a boat that was involved in a two-vessel crash near the Miami Marine Stadium.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” said Owner David Tepper in a prepared statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023

Walkes was taken to a Miami hospital where he later died of his injuries.

“We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy. The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans. pic.twitter.com/9S7hT3fMiM — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 19, 2023

Out of respect to Anton’s friends and family, there will be no further statements at this time.

