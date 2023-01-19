PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Biden to tour California storm damage, see recovery efforts

FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting California on Thursday to view damage from flooding.
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting California on Thursday to view damage from flooding.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour damage and be briefed on recovery efforts after devastating storms hit California in recent weeks, killing at least 20 people and causing destruction across 41 of the state’s 58 counties.

The president, accompanied by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and local officials, will visit Thursday the storm-damaged Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz County, where he will meet with business owners and affected residents.

Biden will also meet with first responders and deliver remarks on supporting the state’s recovery at nearby Seacliff State Park.

President Joe Biden will travel to California's central coast this week to visit areas impacted by deadly storms.

“Over 500 FEMA and other federal personnel have already deployed to California to support response and recovery operations and are working side by side with the state to ensure all needs are indeed met on the ground,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.

Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for the state, freeing up additional federal resources for recovery efforts. Hours ahead of the visit, he raised the level of federal assistance available even higher.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 17, the entire state of California averaged 11.47 inches of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, with some reports of up to 15 feet of snow falling over the three-week period in the highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

California gets much of its rain and snow in the winter from a weather phenomenon known as “atmospheric rivers” — long, narrow bands of water vapor that form over the ocean and flow through the sky.

California has been hit by nine atmospheric rivers since late December. The storms have relented in recent days, although forecasters were calling for light rain toward the end of this week followed by a dry period.

___

Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein in Washington and Adam Beam in Sacramento, California, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
A home was destroyed by a massive fire in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church

Latest News

Shannamara Divide is full of homes with families whose children attend Union County schools.
Mecklenburg, Union counties uncertain on boundary lines
FILE - Congressman Greg Steube was hospitalized Wednesday after an accident at his home.
Florida congressman Steube hurt in accident at home, staff confirms
An undisclosed number of inmates received treatment in the health care unit of the prison.
‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates
There are two sessions - one virtual - that are happening on Thursday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holding public sessions on comprehensive plan
The suspect was seen on cell phone video blasting water from a garden hose at a homeless woman...
Man seen on video spraying homeless woman with water faces battery charge