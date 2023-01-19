PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

AP sources: Panthers interview Evero for head coaching job

FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during an NFL...
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp session at the team's headquarters on Aug. 8, 2022, in Centennial, Colo. Evero elected to pass on taking the interim head coaching job after his good friend Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching position on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release details of its coaching search.

Evero spent last season as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator. When Nathaniel Hackett was fired as Denver’s head coach, Evero had been pegged as the interim head coach but instead decided to remain as coordinator.

Among those who’ve already interviewed for the job in Carolina are former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, former Colts coach Frank Reich, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and interim Panthers head coach Steve Wilks.

The candidates the Panthers have received permission to interview but have not yet talked to include former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo have withdrawn their name from consideration.

In addition, the Panthers previously received permission to speak with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, but an interview has not been set due to logistical reasons.

By interviewing Evero and Caldwell, the Panthers have fulfilled the required Rooney Rule obligations that require NFL teams to interview two minority candidates from outside of the organization.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
A home was destroyed by a massive fire in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church

Latest News

AP source: Panthers to interview Reich, interested in Moore
FILE - Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey looks on prior to an NFL football game,...
Panthers request interviews with 4 coordinators
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks walks on the field before an NFL football game Sunday,...
Panthers GM: Coaching search won’t include ‘large group’
Boston College's Luke Kuechly poses with the Bronko Nagurski trophy, awarded to the best...
Former Panthers Kuechly, Williams make College Football Hall of Fame