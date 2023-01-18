Spencer Police reacting to several shots fired calls, one injury

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, neighbors, police, and local officials were gathering in the Town of Spencer to talk about a recent rash of shots fired calls. The town of just over 3300 residents typically has very little crime, but these recent events have put many on edge and police say they want to stop it.

Attendees will learn how Spencer Police are responding to the recent calls and find out how to safely submit tips and become involved.

Police say these cases involve shots fired at homes, but in one of the cases a man inside a house was struck three times and he’s still in the hospital. Cases like this are just very rare in this town, police say.

“Historically we’ve had a very low violent crime in the town of Spencer, we’ve always had a zero tolerance approach to that,” said Spencer Police Chief Michael File.

When you think of Spencer, North Carolina, trains and the North Carolina Transportation Museum may be the first things that come to mind…but there are also historic homes, parks, churches, and a small business community.

“It’s a hometown, it’s a great place to live, I think it’s wonderful that everybody in this area is concerned about safety,” said resident Rufty Patterson.

Patterson has been in Spencer since 1959, but he says what happened recently just across the backyard from his home flies in the face of the peaceful hometown feeling.

“Actually, I was home and I thought it was firecrackers going off,” Patterson recalled. “I didn’t realize it was right at my back door.”

It was at a small house on S. Spencer Avenue near the intersection with Seventh St. right. The house doesn’t look bad from the street, but look closely and you’ll see shot after shot after shot after shot. There are holes in the walls, holes in the windows, and glass shot out of doors.

Another neighbor said a car parked on the street, at least two men got out, and just started firing.

“We have 4 occurrences, 3 of those involved shots fired in the residence, one actually did involve an individual being struck inside the residence,” said Chief File, “so…that amped up our response.”

Two arrests were made in connection with the shots fired cases, but police are looking for more suspects. And they’re calling on the community to partner with them in a Neighborhood Watch to stop this activity.

“We don’t believe our citizens should have to suffer by the few that chose to come out do illegal acts,” File said. “There’s 3000 sets of eyes in the community and there’s only a few of us so we’re asking the community to give us support, report any sort of suspicious activity or vehicles in the area and just notify us and we can head it off before it becomes another violent crime event.”

“It’s very concerning that people are they don’t really care about the community that comes in and shoot up the neighborhood,” Patterson added.

The chief says rental houses were the site of these shootings and that today landlords received certified letters telling them they would be placed in a remedial action program, meaning they are responsible for doing a better job at vetting tenants in rental properties, or face consequences.

To learn more about how to become involved, call 704-633-3574.

