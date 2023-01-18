PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC

The fine is not a criminal penalty and doesn’t get reported to a driving record.
It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can cause big problems.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One of the more frustrating things for drivers during the morning commute is likely the slowpoke driver in the left lane who won’t get over.

In South Carolina, lawmakers want to raise the fine for those drivers.

It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can cause big problems.

On Wednesday, the S.C. Senate Transportation Committee will debate whether to increase the current fine of $25 up to $100.

Lawmakers first passed the Slowpoke Bill in 2021. Last year, state troopers wrote roughly 500 tickets.

The law requires drivers in the left lane to move over if a car comes up behind them and the right lane is clear.

The fine is not a criminal penalty and doesn’t get reported to a driving record.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church
Mary Santina Collins was found stabbed to death in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte on April...
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
A man was killed in an accident involving an excavator on Monday in Belmont.
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

Latest News

Breaking News
Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte
Truist Field has been the home of the Charlotte Knights since 2014.
‘Significant new addition’ to Truist Field to be announced Wednesday
Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC