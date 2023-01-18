‘Significant new addition’ to Truist Field to be announced Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big announcement involving uptown’s Truist Field – home of the Charlotte Knights – is coming Wednesday.

Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski will be on-hand at the ballpark to announce what the team says is " a significant new addition to the team’s uptown home.”

That announcement is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m.

Truist Field has been the home of the Knights, a Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, since 2014.

It also holds special events like the “Light the Knights” holiday event, a pumpkin patch, and the Fourth of July Sky Show.

The stadium holds about 10,000 fans with arguably one of the best views of uptown Charlotte.

Officials are being very tight-lipped about the announcement.

