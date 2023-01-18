PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Significant new addition’ to Truist Field to be announced Wednesday

Truist Field has been the home of the Knights, a Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, since 2014.
That announcement is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big announcement involving uptown’s Truist Field – home of the Charlotte Knights – is coming Wednesday.

Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski will be on-hand at the ballpark to announce what the team says is " a significant new addition to the team’s uptown home.”

That announcement is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m.

Truist Field has been the home of the Knights, a Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, since 2014.

It also holds special events like the “Light the Knights” holiday event, a pumpkin patch, and the Fourth of July Sky Show.

The stadium holds about 10,000 fans with arguably one of the best views of uptown Charlotte.

Officials are being very tight-lipped about the announcement.

Download the free WBTV News app to find out the big addition to Truist Field will be once the details are revealed.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church
Mary Santina Collins was found stabbed to death in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte on April...
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
A man was killed in an accident involving an excavator on Monday in Belmont.
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

Latest News

‘Significant new addition’ to Truist Field to be announced Wednesday
Despite eight of nine Niners who entered the game scoring and experiencing an early stretch of...
Charlotte falls in tight MLK Day contest to UTEP, 60-58
Jayson Tatum had 51 points including seven 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics defeated the...
Tatum scores 51, Celtics beat Hornets for 7th straight win
BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 07: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Apple...
Harvick: ‘It’s just time,’ racer says of 2023 final season