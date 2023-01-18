“Profits over people”: Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise with them on proposed landfill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are not giving up in the fight against a proposed landfill.

The landfill would sit in the area of Kelly Road between Oakdale and Pleasant Grove Roads.

City zoning laws allow landfills in residential areas, so legally their hands are tied from stopping it.

According to neighbors, recent efforts to reach a compromise with the developers failed.

When Daniel and Caitlin Campbell bought a home on Pleasant Oaks Circle 18 months ago, they were planning for their future.

“We planned on living here for the rest of our lives, raising our kids here, my wife Caitlin is pregnant right now,” Daniel Campbell said.

He says the proposed landfill could change that.

“You can throw a rock 75 feet to see where these dump trucks are going to be consistently driving,” Caitlin Campbell said.

Neighbors have spoken out at meetings and even proposed concessions to the Sanders family, who owns the land.

“We understand that we can’t really tell them what to do with their land, but this going to affect us financially, emotionally, physically, it’s going to affect the water we drink, the air we breathe,” Daniel Campbell said.

The Campbells hoped at the very least they could get a larger buffer zone between their backyard and the road that would lead to the landfill, but they say all requests for compromise were rejected.

“It’s a prime example of profits over people, and that’s not the Charlotte way,” Charlotte City Council member James Mitchell said.

Mitchell says he is no longer attempting to find a solution with the Sanders family.

He says he presented the following concessions on behalf of the neighbors, but they were rejected:

Elimination of the access road at the south end of the property and using the existing access road at the north end of the property

Extension of the current buffer along the south edge of the property to a 200-yard minimum and leaving the trees currently along the south edge of the property as a natural buffer between the landfill and the residences

Installation of a wall for sound and site barrier beyond the 200-yard buffer lines

Reduction of the proposed hours of operation to standard business hours (Monday through Friday, 9A-5P). No Saturday or Sunday operations

Commitment to improving Pleasant Grove Road and the installation of a turning lane on Pleasant Grove at Kelly Road, specifically for heavy truck traffic traveling west on Pleasant Grove and turning left on Kelly to access the road at the north end of the property

Installation of a liner as an additional layer of protection against leachate contamination into waterways and private wells

Clarification of total acreage and location of land specifically to receive dumping

Clarification of the expected lifespan of the landfill

Traffic impact study for Pleasant Grove and Kelly Road

Weight restrictions and limits on trucks

Environmental study and annual reports

Mitchell says he also worked with the city to find seven alternate locations for the landfill in industrial zones, but the Sanders family rejected them all.

WBTV reached out to Sanders Utility for comment and they replied saying “Sanders Utility Construction Co., Inc. is not affiliated with the proposed Kelly Road landfill in Oakdale.”

Mitchell says that’s a technicality because they own that company but are operating under Dew Green LCID, LLC.

WBTV also reached out directly to Will Leonhardt, who is listed on the city website as the permit applicant, but did not get a response.

“They are trying to make money, that has become very clear, so now we’re trying to find the best way to combat that,” Caitlin Campbell said.

According to Mitchell, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has final approval, so he’s making a case to state leaders to stop this.

He says he has had meetings with Senator Natasha Marcus.

“Justice is on our side, we’re trying to do the right thing,” Mitchell said.

Councilman Mitchell says there are plans to vote to remove landfills from residential zoning and move them to industrial zoning, so that something like this does not happen again in the future.

He says that will be on the agenda for the Transportation, Planning and Development Committee as early as February.

In this case, because the landfill follows current city regulations, the city will likely recommend the permit to the state on January 19th.

